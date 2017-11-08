ASSYSTEM: ASSYSTEM: 2018 financial calendar

Calendrier financier 2018 / 2018 financial calendar
CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2018
|Chiffre d'affaires 2017
|Résultats annuels 2018 - Présentation des résultats le 20 mars à 8h30
|Chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2018
|Assemblée générale des actionnaires
|Chiffre d'affaires du 2nd trimestre 2018
|Résultats du 1er semestre 2018 - Présentation des résultats le 11 septembre à 8h30
| Chiffre d'affaires du 3ème trimestre 2018
Les communiqués de presse sont diffusés après bourse.
2018 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|2017 revenue
|2017 results - Presentation of 2017 results - Meeting on March 20, 8:30 am
|First-quarter 2018 revenue
|Shareholders General Assembly
|First-half 2018 revenue
|First-half 2018 results - Presentation of 2018 HY results - Meeting on September 11, 8:30 am
|Third-quarter 2018 revenue
Press releases are distributed after the close of the stock market.
Assystem est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY.
Plus d'informations sur www.assystem.com/finance (http://www.assystem.com/finance)
Assystem is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY.
For more information: www.assystem.com/finance (http://www.assystem.com/finance)
CONTACTS
|Philippe Chevallier
Directeur général délégué Finances
Tél.: +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10
|Agnès Villeret
Komodo
Tél.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
