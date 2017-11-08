sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,981 Euro		-0,294
-0,91 %
WKN: 928721 ISIN: FR0000074148 Ticker-Symbol: BZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
08.11.2017 | 17:52
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ASSYSTEM: ASSYSTEM: 2018 financial calendar

Calendrier financier 2018 / 2018 financial calendar

CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2018

  • 7 février
Chiffre d'affaires 2017
  • 19 mars
Résultats annuels 2018 - Présentation des résultats le 20 mars à 8h30
  • 26 avril
Chiffre d'affaires du 1er trimestre 2018
  • 16 mai
Assemblée générale des actionnaires
  • 26 juillet
Chiffre d'affaires du 2nd trimestre 2018
  • 10 septembre
Résultats du 1er semestre 2018 - Présentation des résultats le 11 septembre à 8h30
  • 8 novembre
Chiffre d'affaires du 3ème trimestre 2018



Les communiqués de presse sont diffusés après bourse.

2018 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

  • 7 February
 2017 revenue
  • 19 March
 2017 results - Presentation of 2017 results - Meeting on March 20, 8:30 am
  • 26 April
 First-quarter 2018 revenue
  • 16 May
 Shareholders General Assembly
  • 26 July
 First-half 2018 revenue
  • 10 September
First-half 2018 results - Presentation of 2018 HY results - Meeting on September 11, 8:30 am
  • 8 November
 Third-quarter 2018 revenue

Press releases are distributed after the close of the stock market.
Assystem est cotée sur Euronext Paris - Compartiment B - ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY.
Plus d'informations sur www.assystem.com/finance (http://www.assystem.com/finance)
Assystem is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY.
For more information: www.assystem.com/finance (http://www.assystem.com/finance)
CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier
Directeur général délégué Finances
Tél.: +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10		Agnès Villeret
Komodo
Tél.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
2018 financial calendar (http://hugin.info/143356/R/2148302/824108.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ASSYSTEM via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)