

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has suggested that his party was able to win several key elections on Tuesday by running 'sane' candidates.



Perez appeared on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' on Wednesday, a day after Democrats Phil Murphy and Ralph Northam won gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, respectively.



'Donald Trump was undeniably on the ballot in a number of races, because he's trying to divide America, Perez said. 'People are so sick of these Twitter tirades.'



'They want leaders they can be proud of. And that's why people like Phil Murphy and Ralph Northam were able to win, because they're sane,' he added. 'They're people who are speaking to the issues that people care about. They actually care about facts.'



Perez also credited Democratic organization, which he argued help the candidates overcome attack ads and fake news.



'If you've organized and built those relationships with people, that false news doesn't penetrate,' Perez said. 'You saw the ads in Virginia and elsewhere. Those ads - that dog didn't hunt.'



