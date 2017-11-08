The "Lead Oxides Market in Germany: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report presents analysis of lead oxides market in Germany.
Scope:
- Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany
- Lead Oxides market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated
- Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices
- The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country
- The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.
Key Topics Covered:
1. GERMANY PESTEL ANALYSIS
1.1. Political Factors
1.2. Economic Factors
1.3. Social Factors
1.4. Technological Factors
1.5. Environmental Factors
1.6. Legal Factors
2. LEAD OXIDES MARKET IN GERMANY
2.1. Overview of lead oxides market
2.2. Producers of lead oxides of different types, including contact details and product range
2.2.1. Producers of lead monoxide (litharge, massicot)
3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN LEAD OXIDES
3.1. Export and import of lead monoxide
3.2. Export and import of lead dioxide, tetraoxide
4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY
5. YELLOW, RED AND ORANGE LEAD OXIDES CONSUMERS IN GERMAN MARKET
5.1. Downstream markets of Lead Oxides in Germany
5.2. Lead Oxides consumers in Germany
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l434w/lead_oxides
