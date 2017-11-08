The "Inorganic Acid Market in Germany: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report presents analysis of inorganic acid market in Germany.

Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Germany

Inorganic Acid market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GERMANY PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. INORGANIC ACID MARKET IN GERMANY

2.1. Overview of inorganic acid market

2.2. Producers of inorganic acid, including contact details and product range

3. GERMANY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN INORGANIC ACID

3.1. Export and import of hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid): volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of sulphuric acid, oleum: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of nitric acid, sulphonitric acids: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids, whether or not chemically defined: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of boron oxides; boric acids: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of hydrogen fluoride (hydrofluoric acid): volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GERMANY

5. INORGANIC ACID CONSUMERS IN GERMAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Inorganic Acid in Germany

5.2. Inorganic Acid consumers in Germany

