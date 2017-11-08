Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2017-2025: Increasing Usage of Smartphone in Urban Areas Owing to Improved Connectivity to the Digital World

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of smartphone in urban areas owing to improved connectivity to the digital world and strong demand for power banks.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing usage of smartphone in urban areas owing to improved connectivity to the digital world

Strong demand for power banks

Recent technological developments in Mobile Phone Accessories

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

4 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Price Range



Low-Price

Premium-Price

Mid-Price

5 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Product Type



Memory Card

Headphones or Earphone

Charger

Power Bank

Battery

Portable Speakers

Protective case

Selfie Stick

USB Cable

6 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel



Offline

Single- Brand Store

Multi-Brand Store

Online

7 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Apple Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Philips

BYD COMPANY LIMITED

Belkin

Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co. KG

Griffin Technology

Plantronics, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Motorola

Incipio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bhxmkp/global_mobile



