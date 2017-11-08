Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market 2017-2025: Increasing Usage of Smartphone in Urban Areas Owing to Improved Connectivity to the Digital World

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of smartphone in urban areas owing to improved connectivity to the digital world and strong demand for power banks.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing usage of smartphone in urban areas owing to improved connectivity to the digital world
- Strong demand for power banks
- Recent technological developments in Mobile Phone Accessories
- Growth opportunities/investment opportunities
4 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Price Range
- Low-Price
- Premium-Price
- Mid-Price
5 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Product Type
- Memory Card
- Headphones or Earphone
- Charger
- Power Bank
- Battery
- Portable Speakers
- Protective case
- Selfie Stick
- USB Cable
6 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Single-Brand Store
- Multi-Brand Store
- Online
7 Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- JVC Kenwood Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Philips
- BYD COMPANY LIMITED
- Belkin
- Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co. KG
- Griffin Technology
- Plantronics, Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Motorola
- Incipio
