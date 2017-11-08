

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - For the second day in a row, the European markets ended Wednesday's session with mixed results. A mixed batch of corporate earnings had a negative impact on investor sentiment. Bank stocks were under pressure following a weak report from French lender Credit Agricole. Retail stocks also struggled after the disappointing report from the UK's Marks and Spencer.



Meanwhile, French video game company Ubisoft surged on strong quarterly results. Mining stocks also fared well despite the weak Chinese trade data.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.07 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.11 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.03 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.02 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.17 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.22 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.50 percent.



In Frankfurt, E.ON rose 1.47 percent, Symrise jumped 4.50 percent and Brenntag climbed 4.08 percent on upbeat earnings.



In Paris, Credit Agricole dropped 3.16 percent. The lender reported a double-digit fall in third-quarter net profit, hit by weak trading conditions.



Video game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment soared 9.25 percent after the company beat its second-quarter sales target.



In London, Marks and Spencer Group rose 1.62 percent after reporting a 5.3 percent fall in half-year profit.



Homebuilder Persimmon shed 3.55 percent after it reported flat third-quarter sales.



Tullow Oil rallied 0.85 percent after the oil and exploration company raised its production guidance.



Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize surged 5.13 percent in Amsterdam after the company delivered robust earnings and announced a new 2 billion euros share buyback program for 2018.



Gemalto jumped 5.17 percent after UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'



ABN AMRO fell 3.47 percent as the bank reported a decline in third-quarter revenues.



Chemical company Solvay lost 3.47 percent in Brussels after posting muted growth in third-quarter core profit.



France's trade deficit increased in September, data from customs office showed Wednesday. The trade deficit widened to EUR 4.67 billion in September from EUR 4.2 billion in August. The expected level was EUR 4.68 billion.



France's current account gap widened in September on visible trade deficit, data published by the Bank of France showed Wednesday. The current account deficit increased to EUR 3.1 billion from EUR 1.7 billion in August.



China's exports grew at a slower-than-expected pace in October, while imports surged on domestic demand, official data showed Wednesday.



In dollar terms, exports climbed 6.9 percent year-over-year in October, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed. Shipments were forecast to climb 7.1 percent after rising 8.1 percent in September.



Meanwhile, imports surged 17.2 percent in October from a year ago, faster than the expected growth of 17.0 percent.



Consequently, the trade surplus totaled $38.2 billion in October versus the expected level of $39.1 billion.



