The "Sulphates Market in France: Business Report 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report presents analysis of sulphates market in France.

Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in France

Sulphates market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FRANCE PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. SULPHATES MARKET IN FRANCE

2.1. Overview of sulphates market

2.2. Producers of sulphates, including contact details and product range

3. FRANCE'S FOREIGN TRADE IN SULPHATES

3.1. Export and import of disodium sulphate

3.2. Export and import of sodium sulphates other than disodium sulphate

3.3. Export and import of sulphates of magnesium

3.4. Export and import of sulphates of aluminium

3.5. Export and import of sulphates of chromium

3.6. Export and import of sulphates of nickel

3.7. Export and import of sulphates of copper

3.8. Export and import of sulphates of zinc

3.9. Export and import of sulphates of barium

3.10. Export and import of other sulphates

3.11. Export and import of alums

3.12. Export and import of peroxosulphates (persulphates)

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN FRANCE

5. SULPHATES CONSUMERS IN FRENCH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Sulphates in France

5.2. Sulphates consumers in France

