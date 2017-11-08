The "Cobalt Market in Russia: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about cobalt market in Russia covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about cobalt market in Russia covers:

reserves, mines, production

manufacturers

demand structure, trends

consumers

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics about cobalt market in Russia (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF COBALT MARKET IN RUSSIA

2. RESERVES IN RUSSIA

2.1. Deposits

3. COBALT SUPPLY IN RUSSIA

3.1. Russia output in 2011-2016

3.2. Russia production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. COBALT DEMAND IN RUSSIA

5.1. Demand structure, 2016

5.2. Russia consumption in 2011-2016

5. COBALT TRADE IN RUSSIA

5.1. Export (recent years)

6.2. Import (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

6. FUTURE TRENDS IN COBALT MARKET to 2021

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Cobalt output forecast to 2021

6.3. Cobalt consumption forecast to 2021

7. COBALT END-USERS IN RUSSIA

