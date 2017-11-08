

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a modest increase. The market recovered in the afternoon, following a brief late morning dip into negative territory. Shares of Swiss Life were in focus and the defensive heavyweights provided support to the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.50 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,265.82 The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.44 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.43 percent.



Swiss Life climbed 2.2 percent after the life insurer confirmed its full year 2017 outlook. Baloise increased 1.0 percent, Swiss Re rose 0.6 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.8 percent.



LafargeHolcim advanced 2.0 percent. The stock benefitted from the better than expected profit reported by German competitor Heidelbergcement.



Givaudan also finished higher by 1.3 percent after German competitor Symrise posted strong results.



Richemont gained 0.4 percent and Swatch rose 0.7 percent. Chinese watch dealer Hengdeli has increased production due to an expected increase in demand in the run-up to the Chinese New Year.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé climbed 0.9 percent and Novartis added 0.4 percent. Shares of Roche were little changed for the day.



UBS and Credit Suisse both closed higher by 0.1 percent.



Geberit and Kuehne + Nagel advanced by 0.8 percent each and Sika added 0.6 percent.



