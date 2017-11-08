Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('Company" or "Austral") wishes to advise of a change to its financial year end from 30 June to 31 December. The purpose of this change is to align the Company's financial year with that of its operating subsidiaries.

As a result of the change, the current financial year will be a six month period from 1 July 2017 to 31 December 2017. The Company's subsequent financial year will commence from 1 January 2018 for a period of 12 months, ending on 31 December 2018.

