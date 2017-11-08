The "Acetone Market in France: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report brings together facts and figures about acetone market in France covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.
The report about acetone market in France covers:
- Manufacturers capacity, production volumes
- Company profiles
- Consumption structure, trends
- End-users segments
- Prices
- Market forecast
Buying the report means:
- Availability of key statistics about acetone market in France (historical and forecast)
- Allocation of country market players, their role in the market
- Provision of data on demand characteristics
- Identification of market potential
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW OF ACETONE MARKET IN FRANCE
2. CAPACITY IN FRANCE
2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2016)
3. ACETONE SUPPLY IN FRANCE
3.1. France output in 2011-2016
3.2. France production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)
4. ACETONE MANUFACTURERS
4.1. Acetone manufacturers' profiles
4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets
5. ACETONE DEMAND IN FRANCE
5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2011-2016)
5.2. France demand shares in regional market and in global market (2011-2016)
6. ACETONE TRADE IN FRANCE
6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)
6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)
6.3. Annual prices (recent years)
7. FUTURE TRENDS IN ACETONE MARKET to 2021
7.1. General market forecast
7.2. Acetone output forecast to 2021
7.3. Acetone consumption forecast to 2021
8. SUPPLIERS IN FRANCE
9. ACETONE END-USERS IN FRANCE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rgq7nm/acetone_market_in
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171108006289/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Electronic Chemicals, Solvents