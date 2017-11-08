TIMIA Capital Corp.: TIMIA Capital Announces $1.35 Million Investment into Realty Butler Technology Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TCA) is pleased to announce its 2nd new investment this month. This most recent investment is into Realty Butler Technology Inc. ("Realty Butler").

Realty Butler is an AI powered marketing service for real estate agents, automating the design and management of their websites, newsletters and social media. This enables real estate agents to look their best online, freeing them to focus on relationships and selling homes. By leveraging proprietary technology to power its products, Realty Butler delivers a high-touch client experience while maintaining SaaS margins. This latest round of financing will allow for rapid expansion into US and Canadian markets.

The financing facility is $1.35 Million total, with a first disbursement of $500,000 and a further $850,000 to be disbursed upon certain milestones being met over the next 12 months.

This investment is the second new investment announced by TIMIA in November and reflects the increased uptake of the TIMIA financing product in the technology market place.

This most recent investment brings the total number of active investments in the TIMIA portfolio to 6 and the disbursed $ value of active investments to $7.05 Million.

"With this latest investment into Realty Butler, TIMIA has grown the $ value of its portfolio by 40% over the past month," commented Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "Putting our cash resources to work will continue to improve our financial statements."

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides revenue financing to technology companies in exchange for payments tied to revenue and bonus payments upon exiting the investments. The alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs to retain a greater share of their business. TIMIA's target market is the fast-growing business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment. TIMIA is managed by a seasoned investment team with a track record of originating and managing debt and equity investments, as well as monitoring, compliance and workouts. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com .

