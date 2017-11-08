

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Navya, a French autonomous technology company, unveiled a self-driving sedan, the Autonom Cab, on Tuesday in Paris.



The vehicle is an all-electric, six-person cab that will have no driver-seat, steering wheel or pedals. This vehicle will be sold worldwide as early as July 2018.



Autonom Cab uses six cameras to read traffic signs and navigate obstacles, ten LIDAR sensors to perceive dimensional surroundings and positioning using 3D mapping, four radars to calculate the speed of surrounding objects, and 4G technology that allows the vehicle to communicate with human-based supervision centers.



Navya will be demonstrating the Autonom Cab at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this January. The company will test the vehicle in France and the United States this coming April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX