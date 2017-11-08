

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An estimate by the Congressional Budget Office found that the House Republican tax reform bill would increase federal budget deficits by $1.7 trillion over ten years.



The projections were revealed in a letter the CBO sent Wednesday to Congressman Richard Neal, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.



The CBO determined the tax reform bill would reduce revenues by $1.4 trillion, although additional debt service would boost the cost of the legislation.



The estimate could complicate the GOP's efforts to pass the bill, as the budget resolution passed last month only allows the legislation to add up to $1.5 trillion to the deficit over ten years.



Republicans have argued that cutting taxes will boost economic growth and offset the cost of the bill. The CBO estimate does not include the macroeconomic effects of enacting the legislation.



The CBO said the higher deficits under the plan would increase the national debt to 97.1 percent of gross domestic product in 2027 compared to the current projection of 91.2 percent of GDP.



Senate Republicans are expected to unveil their version of the tax reform bill on Thursday, while House GOP leaders are hoping to pass their bill as early as next week.



