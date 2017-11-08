Global Distributed Control Systems Market 2017-2022 - Booming Power Sector and Augmented Power Generation Capacities Worldwide

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Distributed Control Systems Market by Industry, Component, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The DCS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 20.33 Billion by 2022, from an estimated USD 15.95 Billion in 2017

The increased use of renewable and nuclear energy for power generation and the booming power sector and augmented power generation capacities worldwide are expected to drive the DCS market during the forecast period.

The report segments the DCS market, by component, into software, hardware, and services. The software segment dominated the DCS market, by component, in 2016, accounting for the largest share of the total project spending. The upgradation of existing software and upcoming technologies are expected to drive the software segment.

Based on application, the DCS market has been segmented into continuous process and batch-oriented process. The continuous process segment is the largest DCS market, by application. Increasing production of chemicals and the high demand in the refining industry are the major factors driving the continuous process segment.

Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment dominated the DCS market. DCS find application in upstream and downstream operations. Factors such as the discovery of new oil & gas wells, refurbishment of old wells, and the need for enhanced safety and security standards in refineries are driving the demand for DCS in the oil & gas end-use industry.

In this report, the DCS market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the DCS market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for power and growing industrial infrastructure in the region.

The stagnant growth in the oil & gas industry is expected to act as a restraint for the DCS market during the forecast period. However, the increasing adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for real-time decision making offers lucrative opportunities for the market. Some of the leading players in the DCS market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Yokogawa (Japan), Emerson (US), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), Rockwell (US), Toshiba (Australia), Metso (Finland), Azbil (Japan), Novatech (US), and Mitsubishi (Japan). Contracts & agreements and new product launches were the most commonly adopted strategies by players to ensure their dominance in the market.

