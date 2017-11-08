OxThera Strengthens Patent Portfolio for Treatment of Hyperoxaluria

STOCKHOLM, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OxThera AB announced today that it has recently been granted two new US patents, three new European patents and patents in Canada, China, Hong-Kong, India and Japan. OxThera now holds proprietary rights to pharmaceutical preparations and their use for treatment of hyperoxaluria in nine patent families. The newly granted US patents have numbers US8900575 and US8940295 covering pharmaceutical compositions of oxalate decarboxylase. The new European patents have numbers EP2449098 covering pharmaceutical compositions of oxalate decarboxylase, EP1771201 and EP1965816 covering pharmaceutical compositions of Oxalobacter formigenes. Patents in Canada, China, Hong-Kong, India and Japan have numbers CA2650122, CN ZL201080029636.9, HK1128871, IN263959 and JP5558002.

"These patents coveringpharmaceutical compositions and methods for treating and preventing oxalate-related disease with enzymes and bacteria,further strengthen the Company's patent estate and worldwide rights for the treatment of hyperoxaluria," said Matthew Gantz, CEO of OxThera.

Oxabact/sup> is an oral product composed of highly concentrated live bacteria (Oxalobacter formigenes). OxThera is currently pursuing a complete Oxabact/sup> clinical development program for the treatment of patients suffering from Primary Hyperoxaluria.

Oxazyme/sup> is an oral enzyme, oxalate decarboxylase. The product is designed to break down dietary oxalate in the upper GI tract. The product is developed to treat hyperoxaluria and kidney stones caused by excess intake of dietary oxalate.

About Primary Hyperoxaluria

Primary Hyperoxaluria is a rare inborn autosomal genetic disorder leading to markedly elevated levels of endogenous oxalate in plasma and urine. High levels of oxalate cause kidney damage, including recurrent kidney stone formation and/or calcification of the kidney.

About Secondary Hyperoxaluria

Secondary Hyperoxaluria is resulting from excess intake or super-absorption of oxalate. The prevalence is increasing dramatically in US, Europe and Asia, and the disorder may cause recurrent kidney stones.

Oxabact/sup> holds orphan drug designations in the EU and the US for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria.

About OxThera

OxThera holds worldwide rights for compositions and methods of use for treatment of hyperoxaluria. OxThera currently has two products in its pipeline: Oxabact/sup> for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria, and Oxazyme/sup>, for the prevention of oxalate absorption and recurring kidney stones in Secondary Hyperoxaluria. OxThera operates through the head office in Stockholm, Sweden, and its subsidiary OxThera Inc.

