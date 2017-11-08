Neighborhood Garage Door Service Launches a Number of New Promos

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Neighborhood Garage Door Service, a garage door installation, maintenance, and repair company in Carrollton, TX, has announced the launch of several new promotions. A complete list of the available promotions can be seen on the company's website. They encourage anyone with a garage door issue to contact them as soon as possible.

A representative of the Neighborhood Garage Door Service explains, "We have positioned ourselves as a community company. This means that we want to work closely with our customers, as we regard them as our neighbors. Thus, we have been regularly offering a number of promos to help them. We have now added a number of new discounts, which means that homeowners now find it easier to have a properly functioning garage door."

Four new discount offers have been made available. First of all, they offer a $200 off voucher on all new double garage doors. Second, a $100 discount is available for single garage doors. Third, anyone requiring any garage door repair will receive $45 off. Finally, those requiring a new garage door opener can use a $125-off voucher. The representative adds, "We have regular new special offers and we guarantee that there will be some sort of discount available, regardless of the type of work that you want."

The company's aim to set themselves apart as a neighborly service has clearly paid off. They have received thousands of positive reviews on various channels, ranging from Facebook to Yelp. John T. says on the company's own website, "I had a difficult garage door opener issue and the tech didn't blink an eye. He adjusted what could be adjusted and fixed another issue with the door not quite closing. No wasted time and then he was done. He communicated well during the process and I appreciate someone telling me what was going on." It should be noted that this particular customer was also able to enjoy a significant discount.

People are encouraged to visit the Neighborhood Garage Door Service's website to be kept up to date with the most recent special offers. They can also use the website to book their appointment.

