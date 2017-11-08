

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Congressman Ted Poe, R-Tex., has joined a growing list of Republican lawmakers who have recently announced they will not seek re-election next year.



In a statement on Tuesday, Poe said was grateful for the honor and privilege to represent the people of Texas' second congressional district.



'I am proud of the work that my office has accomplished: giving crime victims a voice, helping to combat human trafficking, and fighting for our constitutional rights and individual liberty,' Poe said.



'I will continue this work every day until I retire at the end of this term,' he added. 'And that's just the way it is.'



Poe revealed last summer that he has been diagnosed with Leukemia but said in his statement that he is in good health.



The Texas congressman said he is looking forward to spending more time with his twelve grandkids who have been born since he was first elected in 2004.



National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, said the GOP is confident it will hold on to Poe's seat.



