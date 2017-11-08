

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wedensday amid renewed concerns that President Trump's pro-growth tax reform plan will get hung up in Congress.



Dec. gold gained $7.90, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,283.70.oz, the highest in three weeks.



With today's gain, gold has moved further from a 3-month low seen last week.



Silver also rallied as precious metals enjoyed safe haven appeal at this time of geopolitical tensions. Silver added 19 cents to $17.13 an ounce.



Dec. palladium was up $21.70, or 2.2%, to settle at $1,015.80/oz -- its highest in 16 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX