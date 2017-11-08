Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal corrugated pallets marketreport. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global corrugated pallets market from 2017-2021.

The global corrugated pallets market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. With the recent regulations on the use of wooden pallets for preventing infestation and contamination of pallets, the demand for non-wood pallets is expected to increase. Corrugated pallets being lightweight, easy to recycle, and free from contamination, are a major alternative for wooden pallets, which account for around 90% of the global pallets market.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global corrugated pallets market comprises the corrugated pallet manufacturers, pallet management companies, pallet recycling specialists, and pallet pooling firms. These vendors often compete by offering customized corrugated pallets that meet the demand from distinct customers. The many small and large vendors operating across the world are making the market moderately fragmented.

"The vendors in the global corrugated pallets market will invest significantly in the development of new pallets by adopting various new technologies, such as equipment tracking and enhancing their production capacity. In addition, vendors are also offering corrugated pallet pooling services on a large scale for their customers," says Sharan Raj, a lead warehouse and storage research analyst from Technavio

Top five corrugated pallets market vendors

Conitex Sonoco

Conitex Sonoco is a joint venture between the companies, Sonoco Products Company and Texpack Group NV. The company is dedicated to manufacturing and distributing packaging solutions for meeting the customer needs and requirements. Conitex Sonoco offers cost effective, unique, and innovative packaging solutions in textile carriers, paperboards, corrugated pallets, and FIBC bags.

DS Smith

DS Smith has designed corrugated pallets for a wide range of applications in manufacturing, retail, and transportation and warehousing operations. The company designed an economical, ergonomic, and ecological corrugated pallet by the name KAYPAL. The KAYPAL corrugated pallet is 100% recyclable and provides an opportunity for branding.

KraftPal Technologies

KraftPal Technologies develops viable and economical manufacturing systems, by producing high-quality corrugated cardboard pallets, for meeting the industry's stringent performance. KraftPal Technologies offers superior shipping and packaging alternatives to composite, plastics, and wood currently available in the market. Ultra-light, KraftPal pallets provide cost savings with a normal durability and strength.

Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa designs and manufactures lightweight corrugated pallets that are highly durable as an alternative to wooden pallets. These corrugated pallets are manufactured from heavy-duty corrugated cardboard. They also help logistics service providers by providing solutions to the international restrictions on wooden pallets, such as ISPM15 (International Standard for Phytosanitary Measures).

The Corrugated Pallets Company

The Corrugated Pallets Company (TCPC) is a prominent corrugated pallet manufacturer globally. TCPC designs and manufactures reliable, flexible, and efficient corrugated pallets. The company's corrugated pallets are export-approved, which are used to reduce the transit time for export shipments because these corrugated pallets do not require stamp for international trade.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

