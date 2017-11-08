Neighborhood Garage Door Service Celebrates 25 Years in Business

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Carrollton, TX company, Neighborhood Garage Door Service, is proud to celebrate its 25 years in business. Over the past quarter of a century, they have helped many homes in the community to have the best functioning garage doors by offering garage door repair services and more. The company is looking forward to many more years of serving the community.

A spokesperson for the company says, "It has been an amazing 25 years and we are so excited about the next 25 years. When we started, we set out to become a company that is truly a part of the community, and this is reflected in our name, as well. We can't thank our customers enough for their continued trust and support in us."

Being committed to becoming a real member of the community, they have also been incredibly active on Facebook and other forms of social media. Their LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/10281198/, for instance, highlights their experience and the work that they have done over the past two and a half decades. The main reason for using social media, however, is to give them the opportunity to communicate directly with the community itself.

This approach has proven to be very successful. Their Facebook page currently boasts of several thousand likes and some 3,500 positive reviews. In those reviews, customers highlight the very things that Neighborhood Garage Door Service stands for. These include fast, fair, and professional service, as well as affordable prices. Christina St.P., for instance, says, "Can't say enough good things about our experience. My mother discovered her broken garage door early this morning, called this afternoon and was promised it would be fixed today, even if it had to be done later in the day. From the moment he got here, he was incredibly friendly and understanding. He had no problem letting my dad hover over him and ask continual questions. Even though we were his last job after a 12 hour day, his work was thorough and quick, all the while having such a great attitude."

Those in Carrollton who currently have an issue with their garage door are encouraged to contact the company as soon as possible to have it resolved.

wecare@garagedoorservice.com

Neighborhood Garage Door Service

2900 N Interstate 35E

Carrollton, Texas 75007

