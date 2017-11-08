Technavio market research analysts forecast the global hybrid vehicle electronic control unit (ECU) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 51% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report has further categorized the market into different segments based on vehicle type (hybrid commercial vehicles and hybrid passenger cars) and geography (APAC, North America, and Europe).

Technavio analysts highlight the top three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global hybrid vehicle electronic control unit (ECU) market:

Cost reduction in hybrid vehicles leading to their increased adoption

Increasing demand for safety solutions to push wider application of ECU

Improved battery technology is pushing the adoption of EVs

Cost reduction in hybrid vehicles leading to their increased adoption

In comparison to all the other segments, the hybrid segment is a prominent segment of Electric Vehicles (EV) because of the scalability of the segment in EVs. It is crucial for the ECU market that there is a growth of this segment and a vital role in promoting the growth is played by the cost of hybrid vehicles. For instance, Toyota Prius delivered consistent 10% efficiency improvement from 2000 to 2014, which resulted in increasing vehicle size and decreasing the manufacturing cost of the vehicle.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "In the last three years, the incremental improvement reduced the cost of the motor, generator, and clutch subsystem by about 15%. During the forecast period, this is predicted to reduce further. The adoption among outreach customers is expected to rise due to the reduction in the price of hybrid vehicles. This will fuel the demand for hybrid vehicle ECU."

Increasing demand for safety solutions to push wider application of ECU

The capability of safety systems to provide regular alerts to drivers to keep them and their vehicles out of potentially hazardous situations has increased their demand. Apart from this, vehicle accidents during critical situations can be prevented by these alerts and they also protect passengers from injuries. Passenger safety has become a key concern for automotive OEMs and therefore, there is a rise in the active and passive automotive safety systems being used in modern vehicles.

Automotive OEMs are primarily focusing on improving the integration of passive safetysystems with active safety systems such as side airbags as they diminish the impact of accidents. This is a key driver for the rising adoption of hybrid ECU in the automotive market.

Improved battery technology is pushing the adoption of EVs

For the growth of pure electric and hybrid vehicles, the need to improve the battery technology is one of the most vital factors as EVs are powered and driven by battery-powered systems. The battery electric vehicles have been made more desirable to the consumers by making several improvements in their technology. In comparison to conventional lead-acid and valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, the advancement of Li-ion batteries has made them lightweight with a long lifespan.

"The development of Li-ion batteries with extended life has become the prime focus of manufacturers. Lithium possesses the highest electrochemical potential of all metals. A wide range of applications such as laptops, cell phones, medical devices, electric bikes, UPS systems, tablets, and electric scooters make use of Li-ion batteries and they have replaced lead-acid batteries. For a long useful life, these batteries have very high energy and power densities," says Keerthi

