Neighborhood Garage Door Service Exceeds 2,000 Facebook Likes

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Carrollton, TX company, Neighborhood Garage Door Service, has recently engaged in a significant social media marketing campaign. Specifically, they have focused on increasing the usage of their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/neighborhoodgaragedoorservice/ in an effort to have more direct communication with their customers and the public. They are now proud to announce that their page has now exceeded 2,000 "likes."

A spokesperson for the company says, "We're very happy to see that our campaign has been so successful. From the moment we launched, and as our name suggests, we wanted to be part of the Carrollton community. Today's communities operate online, particularly through social media, so we knew that we had to place a stronger focus on our Facebook page. We're very happy to see that so many people have engaged with our page."

Through the Facebook page, the company shares information about the community itself, as well as about their work. At the same time, they use it to highlight the charitable work that they do, giving back to the community every month. For instance, they have a regular charity drive and always place a focus on the community member who won that drive. The spokesperson adds, "We want to highlight all the great things that happen in the Carrollton community, and Facebook is a great tool to do that."

Meanwhile, the Facebook page is also used to allow people to leave reviews about the service that they have received. It is clear from the number of reviews that many people who have used the service have not yet liked the Facebook page, however, as the company has received over 3,500 individual reviews, ranking the company as a 4.7-star business. The representative adds, "We're so happy to see that our customers are happy with the work we deliver. We encourage everyone who has worked with us to tell us how they have experienced our service. Each review is an opportunity for us to learn."

The reviews, all indicate how happy people are with the quality of the service that they have received. For instance, Elroy C. said, "It was great to hear Neighborhood Garage Door Service tell me they would have someone there in a couple hours. He was there in less time and he was great."

Contact Neighborhood Garage Door Service:



wecare@garagedoorservice.com

Neighborhood Garage Door Service

2900 N Interstate 35E

Carrollton, Texas 75007

SOURCE: Neighborhood Garage Door Service