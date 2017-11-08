According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global klystrons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Klystrons Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global klystrons market into the following application segments:

Communications

Aerospace and defense

Medical

Others (universities and research institutes)

The top three application segments are discussed below:

Communications

During the forecast period, the communications industry and its pertinent sectors are expected to continue to grow at a rapid pace globally. However, because of the replacement of klystrons with magnetrons and power amplifiers, the market for klystrons in this segment has been predicted to decline. Klystrons are used in a wide range of applications such as UHF television transmitters. The power for modern particle accelerators is generated by Klystrons. Unique semiconductor technologies such as klystron amplifiers will be required for capacity improvements in manufacturing of base station power amplifiers with a higher power density and increased efficiency over wider bandwidths and to support high carrier frequencies in the range 400 MHz-100 GHz.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "Klystrons are primarily used in radars. Radar finds applications in estimating the amount of rainfall, for flood defense, in unmanned vehicles for vehicle control, and in homeland security. The major demand for the klystron within the radar systems is observed from the increase in demand for the high-power radars used in Next-Generation Weather Radar and Terminal Doppler Weather Radar."

Aerospace and defense

The development of new products in the defense sector is assisted by the superior performance of SiC-based microwave devices and magnetrons and their design simplification. In defense, for communication purpose, the solid-state technology is used in radars. Several marine and aerospace applications use these radars. Numerous commercial merchant ships used for seaborne trade deploy X-band radars, which use X-band magnetrons from vendors such as e2V and L3 technologies because of spectrum regulations.

"In space shuttles, satellite power supplies, aircraft power systems, telecom systems, and military operations, there is an application of klystrons-based power electronic devices. The number of satellites being deployed is rising due to the growing importance of satellites in our daily lives. This has further increased the necessity for power electronic devices to be installed on the satellites," says Jujhar

Medical

Quality of life can be improved by the advent of patient monitoring devices. Globally, the most critical health-related challenges such as the rising cost of healthcare and disease prevention techniques are expected to be resolved using biomedical microelectromechanical systems (Bio-MEMS). Additionally, in the medical device sector, drug delivery using Bio-MEMS and transdermal techniques is expected to gain popularity. To function efficiently, all these medical devices will require high-power klystron amplifiers and klystron transistors.

To accelerate microwave beams in accelerators, klystrons are used. Superior microwave devices such as power amplifiers and magnetrons also fulfill these above functions. Therefore, during the forecast period, the demand for klystron-based microwave devices in the medical sector will decrease.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

L3 Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

