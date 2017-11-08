Elev8 Brands, Inc. Subsidiary 02 Breathe Announces Tradeshow Attendance and Event Schedule with Expanded CBD Product Line

ROCKLEDGE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products, including hemp coffee, tea, and E-juices which target the health and wellness markets, announces attendance of the Festival in the Park at Lake Eola and College Park Jaz Fest in Orlando, FL.

Elev8 Brand's wholly-owned subsidiary, 02 Breathe, which is an oxygen bar and retailer of CBD and wellness products, recently attended the Festival in the Park event and College Park Jaz Fest and successfully marketed an expanded line of CBD-infused body care products. The Festivals in the Park event had over 300+ exhibitors with thousands in attendance.

Owner and Operator of 02 Breathe, Tina Aldrich, along with staff, attended the event, mingling and networking with business owners and product buyers of health and wellness products. In two days, the company generated over $7,000 in revenue. Aldrich commented, "We had an outstanding event and generated a lot of interest in our new CBD products we are currently marketing in conjunction with our hemp coffee and newly launched hemp tea. Our team has a number of events planned to continue product sales momentum."

Elev8 Brands Inc. and wholly-owned subsidiaries, 02 Breathe and Elev8 Hemp, have posted events that are on the near horizon.

11/11 Deland Wine and Cheese Festival ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1298251623618252/

11/12 I-Drive Market ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/131618060886407/

11/17 Cocoa Beach Chili Cookoff ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/121497148404737/

12/1 Baldwin Park First Friday ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1862914580390994/

12/2 Avalon Aglow in Avalon Park ~

12/2 97x Concert in St. Pete ~ 2 reps / set rate ~ https://www.facebook.com/97Xtampabay/

12/2 & 12/3 Cocoa Village Art Festival

12/7 Holiday on the Drive in College Park

12/9 MetroWest WinterFest ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/115513919063921/

Winter Spark Baldwin Park ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/264038730716191/

12/14 Thornton Park Art Walk ($25 vendor fee) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1547959775232963/

Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Medico, stated, "Our Company is having success with a 'boots on the ground' approach to marketing and selling our growing product line. These events present a great opportunity to speak with buyers in person and take orders on the spot. We will continue to exhibit and attend events and farmers markets such as Festival in the Park which is growing brand awareness and leading to new sales and customers."

About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:

Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health-conscious consumers.

About Elev8 Hemp LLC:

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and healthcare products including hemp coffee, hemp water, and hemp-based skin care products.

About 02 Breathe LLC:

02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and massage products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar (www.02breathe.com).

