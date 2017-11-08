Global Test Data Management Market 2017-2022 - Increased Quality of Test Conditions And Growing Need for Leveraging Data Integration Tools

DUBLIN, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The TDM Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 584.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,060.9 Million By 2022, at An Estimated CAGR of 12.7%

The TDM Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 584.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,060.9 Million By 2022, at An Estimated CAGR of 12.7%

This market is driven optimized storage and processing costs, and better technical support to black-box testing teams. On the other hand, regulatory compliances for TDM solutions may restraint the TDM market growth.



The amount of data managed in an organization's databases is tremendous and it is expected to multiply in the next decade and the IT environments are becoming increasingly complex and require more data for testing. To define and classify sensitive data and to recognize the flow of application data across other applications and databases, the data compliance and security application is necessary in an information-sensitive environment. The data compliance and security solutions help to prevent private and sensitive data to get breached out. Every company and every department requires to adhere to different compliances and secure data at each level of hierarchy in an organization for the data flow of an application.



Services considered for TDM market are implementation, consulting, support and maintenance, and training and education. These services assist organizations in deploying the solutions on their premises or the cloud. Vendors provide a complete range of services that help companies conduct various activities necessary for business functions. The services segment is believed to have a very promising future, as the TDM market is expected to evolve rapidly and needs proper pre- and post-consulting services, deployment, and overall management of its solutions. Hence, service providers are majorly focusing on delivering dedicated services by understanding the buyers' demands and needs.



APAC has a favorable market for TDM vendors. To increase the data reliability, SMEs are adopting cloud deployment. Leading TDM players focus on acquiring emerging TDM vendors to strengthen their position in the market with a larger product portfolio as well as expand its reach across regions. Among the APAC countries, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Australia are good prospects for the TDM market. Major vendors offering TDM solutions in the APAC region are Cigniti, Infosys, and Wipro.



