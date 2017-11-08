

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell from 2-year highs Wednesday after a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories.



Dec. WTI oil was down 39 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $56.81/oz on Nymex, trimming strong recent gains.



U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.2 million barrels from the previous week, the EIA said.



U.S. crude oil imports averaged about 7.4 million barrels per day last week, down by 194,000 barrels per day from the previous week.



Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia's famed billionaire investor al-Waleed bin Talal was arrested and faces money laundering charges in a purge supposedly orchestrated by Crown Prince al-Salman.



Numerous other potential adversaries were taken into custody or stripped of authority, including Prince Miteb bin Abdullah as commander of the Saudi Arabian National Guard.



Markets await further clarity on the situation in Saudi Arabia, as reflected in today's choppy dealing.



