Liberty Tax Service Advisory Council Offers a Vote of Confidence

Recent Changes Do Not Deter Area Developers' and Franchisees' Confidence

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ: TAX), a leading tax preparation franchise, has undergone various changes in recent weeks with the departure of John T. Hewitt as CEO and changes in the board. These changes have done little to deter the confidence of the company's Advisory Board formed from elected Area Developers and Franchisees.

"As tax professionals, we are accustomed to changes as tax law changes every year," shared Andy Banker, Liberty Tax Area Developer and Advisory Council "In this case, the Advisory Council remains confident in the Liberty Tax system, its management team, Board of Directors and partners. As the market changes, we are excited about the talent and updating of plans to make us more competitive in the coming season," added Banker.

While the members of the National Advisory Council are elected by their peer Area Developers and Franchisees, the Council's opinions do not necessarily represent every individual Franchisee and Area Developer.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Andy Banker
Member, Area Developer Advisory Council Council
(888) 820-2930
LibertyBanker@sbcglobal.com

SOURCE: Liberty Tax Service


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE