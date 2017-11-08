Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Immigration Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the corporate services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of immigration services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"One of the key growth contributors for the global immigration services market is the increased need to hire a global workforce to have an effective talent acquisition strategy by filling skill gaps and by remaining globally competitive," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "Also many employers are now investing in acquiring and retaining global talent through immigration-related perks and green card sponsorships," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the global immigration services market can be attributed to factors such as the global expansion of the internet, and developments in the technological landscape. The other factors that have created a positive impact on the immigration services market include international and domestic inequalities, increase in demand for highly skilled migrant labor and the rapidly growing population.

factors such as the global expansion of the internet, and developments in the technological landscape. The other factors that have created a positive impact on the immigration services market include international and domestic inequalities, increase in demand for highly skilled migrant labor and the rapidly growing population. The buyers in the global immigration services market should adopt systematic procurement practices that allow them to gain better control over suppliers, irrespective of the prevalent market forces. They should assess the ability of service providers to provide a comprehensive strategic plan to handle immigration processes. A key strategy adopted by procurement managers is to engage with suppliers that offer strategic immigration planning.

One of the procurement challenges faced by the buyers in this market includes difficulty in tracking changes in the immigration policies of high-demand countries. Hence the buyers must identify and engage with service providers that possess extensive knowledge regarding the immigration laws and policies of the regions where buyers desire to conduct business and international assignments.

Immigration Services Market Pricing Trends

Transactional pricing is the most widely adopted pricing model in the immigration services market. As transaction-based pricing is done based on the number of transactions processed, the buyers only pay for the service availed. Therefore, transaction-based pricing protects them when there are high demand unpredictability and fluctuations. The subscription-based model offers a huge amount of flexibility for users due to minimal to zero initial investment whereas the hourly-based pricing gives greater control over budgeting and accounting processes.

