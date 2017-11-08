

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is up slightly against all of its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, but remains little changed overall. The continued lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines.



Things will begin to pick up on the economic front Thursday morning, with the release of weekly jobless claims and wholesale trade data. Consumer sentiment is also slated for Friday morning.



The dollar rose to a high of $1.1579 against the Euro Wednesday, but has since eased back to around $1.1595.



France's trade deficit increased in September, data from customs office showed Wednesday. The trade deficit widened to EUR 4.67 billion in September from EUR 4.2 billion in August. The expected level was EUR 4.68 billion.



France's current account gap widened in September on visible trade deficit, data published by the Bank of France showed Wednesday. The current account deficit increased to EUR 3.1 billion from EUR 1.7 billion in August.



The buck has climbed to around $1.3115 against the pound sterling Wednesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.3175.



The greenback dropped to an early low of Y113.388 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since rebounded to around Y113.785.



Japan's leading index declined as expected in September, after strengthening in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 106.6 in September from 107.2 in August, which was the highest score since February 2014. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX