SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz LLP Investigates Claims That the Merger May Not Be in the Best Interest of Investors of NewStar Financial, Inc. - NEWS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NewStar Financial, Inc. ('NewStar' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: NEWS) (ISIN: US65251F1057) (CUSIP: 65251F105) concerning the proposed acquisition of NewStar by First Eagle Investment Management ('First Eagle').

NewStar shareholders seeking more information about this acquisition are advised to contact Robert Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 212-661-1100 or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether the NewStar directors are breaching their fiduciary duties. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, First Eagle will offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of NewStars' common stock for $11.44 per share in cash, and a contingent value right which represents a total value of approximately $12.32 to $12.44 per share.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

