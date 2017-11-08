Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal smart-connected pet collars marketreport. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Smart-connected pet collars are embedded with sensors, processors, connectivity features, and software to track and locate animals. Owners use these smart-connected collars for GPS tracking and geo-fencing their pets. The collar is used to study the in-depth behavior of pets. It provides information about movements such as jumping, running, and other activities of animals.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global smart-connected pet collars market is highly fragmented with the presence of small and mid-size vendors. Major players include Wagz, LINK AKC, PetPace, Whistle Labs, and Scollar. They are competitive in terms of their product offerings and database management in cloud services.

"Key players provide innovative products with advanced technologies to meet consumer requirements. Rapid technological advances are the key value proposition that vendors adopt to capture market share. Continuous product development and unique value proposition in product offerings will influence the market positively during the forecast period," says Tamal Saha, a lead pet supplies research analyst from Technavio

Top five smart-connected pet collars market vendors

LINK AKC

LINK AKC manufactures smart-connected pet collars that can be operated via smartphones. The curved smart-connected collar offers features such as location identification, monitoring of pet activities, temperature identification, recording, inbuilt light, and remote sound. The company's smart collar offers features related to location, wellness, adventures, and training.

PetPace

PetPace develops and manufactures wireless pet monitoring devices. Their product offerings include a smart pet collar that monitors the animal's activities and sends information about their condition to owners. It can detect illness or disease in the animal and send alerts to the owner and pet care centers.

Scollar

Scollar manufactures smart-connected collars for dogs and cats and enables users to monitor their pets via smartphones. Their product offerings are based on IoT technology, which is integrated into the Scollar mobile application and stores/uploads data to the Scollar cloud service. This service operates multiple collars on a single platform.

Wagz

Users can monitor their pets through the optional HD camera and Wagz Connected App. Its geo-fencing feature helps users create zones that restrict the movement of pets in specified areas. If the animal goes near the geo-fence, the collar begins vibrating and sends out alerts to the user's smartphone. The collar also measures distances, calories burned, and steps taken by the animal.

Whistle Labs

Whistle Labs develops and manufactures smart tracking devices for animals. The company's product offering includes GPS tracking via a mobile application that enables the user to monitor the location of their pets. The Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker Activity Monitor tracks day-to-day activities and enables the animal to cultivate healthy habits.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

