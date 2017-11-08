LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) parent company of its X Wine Railroad www.xwinerailroad.com service between Los Angeles and the wine country of Santa Barbara and Los Olivos, California, announced today that its November 4th run was sold out and a complete success.

"We had an amazing response to our new and improved Fall schedule for our X Wine Railroad service -- X Wine in the Vines," stated Dianne David, Project Director for the service. "Our November 4th run was spectacular. We partnered with Vincent Vineyards www.vincentvineyards.com and we expanded the experience to include wine tours at the winery, tastings, and a gourmet lunch in the vines," David said.

"We also introduced the Los Olivos Wine Crawl, which is a self-guided tour of the wine tasting outlets, restaurants and shops in quaint Los Olivos. This was a hit with our customers as they were able to visit over 45 tasting rooms in the charming village of Los Olivos."

The X Wine Railroad, as the service is called, introduces travelers to the Wine Country of Southern California via rail. Passengers board vintage rail cars at Union Station in Los Angeles and travel by train to Santa Barbara. There they are escorted by luxury tour vehicles to the Los Olivos region of the Santa Ynez Valley, home of some 200 wineries in the region. Travelers spend several hours on a variety of tour activities such as winery tours and tastings.

The service began operations on January 7th, 2017 and is the first of its kind to take passengers from Los Angeles by rail aboard elegantly restored rail cars and to complete their journey to visit the unique wine country of Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley. Our next run is scheduled for December 2, 2017 -- Christmas in Los Olivos wine country.

For further information and booking information, view our website at www.xwinerailroad.com or contact our team at: 1-855-730-2040 or contact Dianne David at 1 (702) 234-4124

About X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE)

X Rail Entertainment, Inc. Is in the rail service business and operates specialty passenger trains from metropolitan areas in the US to resort gaming/casino destinations. XREE has three operating divisions, Las Vegas Railway Express (an LA to Vegas passenger train), X Wine Railroad, and Club X -- our membership club. The company owns a licensed IATIAN travel agency, X Train Vacations which books excursion rail travel for passengers. www.xrailenterprises.com or http://www.vegasxtrain.com.

Media inquiries:

Success City Online

Ms. Maria Bailey

Maria@successcityonline.com

(702) 271-0591



