RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Appoints Technology Entrepreneur Rob Bakshi as Executive Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE: RSS, OTCQX: RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Bakshi as the company's new Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Mr. Bakshi replaces Cory Brandolini, one of the founders of RESAAS, who will remain as a director of the company.

Prior to joining RESAAS as a director in September 2017, Mr. Bakshi acted as President, CEO, and Chairman of Apivio Systems Inc., a Canadian technology company that was listed on the TSX Venture Exchange until its acquisition by Nuri Telecom in May 2017. During his time at Apivio, Mr. Bakshi developed and executed a business strategy that increased the company's annual revenue from $6M to nearly $60M, and transformed the company from a money-losing enterprise into a profitable business.

Mr. Bakshi is a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record for developing innovative, high-growth, and profitable technology companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bakshi was Co-Founder, President, CEO, and Chairman of Silent Witness Enterprises Ltd., a technology company previously listed on the TSX and NASDAQ, where he successfully led the company's growth strategy until its acquisition by Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in 2003.

"I'm excited and honoured to be taking on the role of Executive Chairman at RESAAS", said Mr. Bakshi. "The company has a proven networking platform for the real estate industry which is now primed for accelerated sales growth. I look forward to working with our CEO, Tom Rossiter, and his team to help guide them through this exciting phase and make RESAAS into another success story in my portfolio."

"It's my pleasure to welcome Rob to RESAAS' management team," commented Mr. Brandolini. "Rob's contributions to the company since joining the board earlier this year have been invaluable, and appointing him to a senior leadership role felt like the logical next step. We couldn't be more thrilled to begin leveraging Rob's insight and experience in new and positive ways."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs. Visit www.resaas.com.

On Behalf of RESAAS

Danielle Sissons

VP Operations

RESAAS Services Inc.

Telephone: (604) 558-2929; Email: danielle.sissons@resaas.com

Investor Relations

Scott Young

RESAAS Services Inc.

Telephone: 1 (705) 888-2756; Email: scott.young@resaas.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release and the RESAAS website referenced herein contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's technology platform. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by RESAAS' management, including future plans for the design and development of the company's technology platform.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information. Although RESAAS believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information because RESAAS can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. RESAAS disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: RESAAS Services Inc.