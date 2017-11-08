According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global natural fiber composites (NFC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the predicted period.

This research report titled 'Global NFC Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The superior mechanical properties and the wide range of applications of NFCs make them popular among the end-users. The water absorption property and the low strength of natural fibers are the major challenges for the global NFCs market. The key vendors that contribute significantly to the growth of the global NFCs market are FlexForm Technologies, PolyOne, TECNARO, UPM, and Weyerhaeuser Company.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global NFC market into four major segments by end user:

Electrical and electronics

Building and construction

Automotive

Others

The top three segments based on end-user for the global NFC market are discussed below:

Global NFCs market for building and construction

The global NFCs market is dominated by the building and construction industry. NFCs are used in the manufacturing of railings, decking, door panels, window frames, structural beams, and other building materials. One of the popular composites in the construction industry is the fiber cement composite.

According to Mohammad Shakeel Iqbal, a lead textile, fiber, and composites research analyst from Technavio, "Fiber cement composite is used in both exterior and interior of a building. They are also used in the construction of dams, bridges, decks, and roads. Cellulose fibers are one of the main ingredients of fiber cement composites. NFCs have also gained popularity in non-structural construction applications, such as floor lamination."

Global NFCs market for automotive

The industry uses natural fibers such as hemp, flax, sisal, and bioresins for making the interior components of the automobiles. In the automotive industry, NFCs are used to make door panels, seat backs, parcel shelves, instrument panels, armrests, headrests, seat shells, package trays, trunk liners, and engine or transmission covers (with polyester reinforced with natural fibers).

"NFCs are preferred in the automotive industry as they are environment-friendly, cost-effective, and lightweight. NFCs were introduced in the 19th century. The first commercial example is the inner door panel of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which was made in Germany. NFCs are also used to make bumpers of cars. Bumpers undergo a lot of wear and tear as they are the first point of contact in case of a collision," says Shakeel

Global NFCs market for electrical and electronics

In the electronics industry, the NFCs are used to make laptop cases, mobile phone cases, and other products. Kenaf is used to make low-cost mobile phone cases. Flax is used to make laptop cases. Bamboo-based NFCs are used in the electronics industry as a cushion for many lightweight products.

In the electrical industry, many composites are used in microchips, as part of transformers, and in circuit boards. Research is being conducted to explore applications of NFCs in conductivity and insulation. Addition of natural fiber to hexagonal boron nitride/epoxy composites had shown significant increase in thermal conductivity of the composite for ideal use in electronic products.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

FlexForm Technologies

PolyOne

TECNARO

UPM

Weyerhaeuser Company

