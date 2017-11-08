Neighborhood Garage Door Service Hits More 3,500 Facebook Reviews

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / The Neighborhood Garage Door Service is proud to announce that they have recently surpassed 3,500 reviews on Facebook, which can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/neighborhoodgaragedoorservice/. As a result of this huge number of mainly positive reviews, the company now ranks as a 4.7 star business, which is almost unique on Facebook.

A representative from the company says: 'We cannot thank our customers enough for their continued trust and support in our company. We want to be a true neighborhood company, one in which we are all friends and family and treat each other as such. We're glad to see that our mission and vision are coming to fruition as part of that, and we aim to continue to work as part of the community for many more years.'

The company is based in Carrollton, TX, which is a relatively small community. Neigborhood Garage Door Service was founded by a husband and wife, and their three children are now also helping with running the company to the best of their ability. The company believes that their offers are some of the things that are frequently hailed in the positive reviews. The quality of service and excellent prices have also been mentioned.

Christina St.P., for instance, says on Facebook: 'Can't say enough good things about our experience. My mother discovered her broken garage door early this morning, called this afternoon and was promised it would be fixed today, even if it had to be done later in the day. Our serviceman was Joaquin. He ran a little later than expected but took the time to call and let us know his approximate arrival time. This in itself was a surprise. From the moment he got here, he was incredibly friendly and understanding. He had no problem letting my dad hover over him and ask continual questions. Even though we were his last job after a 12 hour day, his work was thorough and quick, all while having such a great attitude.'

The Facebook page is used almost exclusively to contact directly with customers and answer their questions. Those who want to know more about the business element of the company are encouraged to take a look at their LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/10281198/.

Contact Neighborhood Garage Door Service:

wecare@garagedoorservice.comNeighborhood Garage Door Service2900 N Interstate 35ECarrollton, Texas 75007

SOURCE: Neighborhood Garage Door Service