SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'pharma and healthcare category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the pharma and healthcare sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Lab Supplies Market Procurement Research Report', 'Clinical Research Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Laboratory Equipment Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Lab Supplies Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global lab supplies market can be attributed to the shift to online purchasing of lab supplies. Online purchasing gives buyers the benefit of quick delivery and helps in verifying the brand reputation by providing relevant information online. Hence, buyers prefer to purchase lab supplies online rather than via sales representatives and phone calls.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that prepare comprehensive purchase orders. Suppliers that provide comprehensive purchase orders facilitate buyers' clarity on all relevant costs. Hence it creates a better price negotiation opportunity for the buyers.

Global Clinical Research Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global clinical research services market can be attributed to the increased adoption of maintaining electronic health records. The clinical research industry comes with massive storage of paper records related to drug application and clinical trials. Therefore, buyers prefer maintaining electronic records for the convenience of searching and analyzing of data.

Buyers should engage with service providers that possess analytical testing capabilities for a wide array of diagnostic disciplines such as chemistry, flow cytometry, hematology, and microbiology. Also, the service providers must be equipped with the latest technology. This ensures accuracy in analysis and precise delivery of medicines and devices to the buyers in a time-efficient manner.

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global laboratory equipment services market can be attributed to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies in upgrading laboratory equipment and enhancing their technological capabilities.

Buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that provide one-stop solutions by bundling laboratory equipment, maintenance services, lab consumables, and supplies. Bundling of services also allows buyers to negotiate better on the pricing of products and services and also reduces operational risks involved in coordinating with multiple vendors for different services.

