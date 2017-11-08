TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- China Wind Power International Corp. (the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases dated December 13, 2016, October 13, 2016, September 15, 2016 and July 29, 2016, the Company has voluntarily dissolved pursuant to section 237(a) of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Dissolution").

The Dissolution was approved by shareholders of the Company on October 13, 2016. For additional information on the Dissolution, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated August 23, 2016, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

