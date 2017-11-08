Neighborhood Garage Door Service Has More Than 1,800 Positive Reviews

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Carrollton, TX business Neighborhood Garage Door Service is proud to announce that they have more than 1,800 happy customer reviews. These customers have left positive reviews, raving about the fantastic service they have received. These reviews have been left on various sites like Yelp, Houzz, Porch, and, of course, on the company's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/neighborhoodgaragedoorservice/.

'We are very happy to have accumulated so many positive reviews,' says a representative from Neighborhood Garage Door Service. 'We love hearing that we're doing things right. As our name suggests, we aim to be a part of the community we serve. We're not happy until our customers are happy, and our success is measured by their positive reviews. We will continue to do all that we can in order to continue to deserve their praise.'

The reviews left by the happy customers indicate almost similar observations. They discuss how quickly the company was able to attend to their needs, and how fair the quotation was. Furthermore, many people feel that they were never pressured into making a decision in terms of whether or not to go ahead with the repairs or replacement, and instead feel like they were empowered to choose what is right for them.

'After having one company tell me that they can replace one spring for $500 bucks Sean from Neighborhood Garage Door came over,' Ian C., for instance, says on the company's Facebook page. 'He replaced both springs, the center bearing and used better springs and gave me a lifetime warranty for $438.00. And on top of all that he was a nice young man and very professional.'

Ian's review is one of many that basically the same things. The representative from the Neighborhood Garage Door Service says, 'We want to make sure that people receive the service they need. We will be there as soon as we can, and tell them exactly what the problem is. Too often, we hear of companies that will try all they can to charge for the most expensive work, whereas we simply offer people the solutions that they actually need. That's how you would treat any member of our family.'

