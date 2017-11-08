SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'metals and mining' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the metals and mining sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Coke Procurement Research Report', 'Stainless Steel Procurement Research Report', and 'Iron Ore Procurement Research Report'

Global Coke Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global coke market can be attributed to the increased adoption of new technologies and processes that have increased the quality of coke leading to its high demand. Also, the enhancement in productivity is minimizing the chances of supply interruptions. The stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the production and use of coke help suppliers comply with the regulations and ensure continuity of operations.

The fluctuating price of coke is due to reasons such as variations in fuel prices, demand and supply scenarios, level of adoption of alternatives, instances of labor unrest, and regulatory changes. Hence, buyers should have a clear understanding of all these factors and the quantum of their influence on final costs when they are negotiating on the prices. This will help them to negotiate better and optimize their procurement costs.

Global Stainless Steel Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global stainless steel market can be attributed to the growing demand from the transport sector, especially the railways. The transport sector is one of the largest consumers of stainless steel as it finds usage in several components. At present, AHSS, a type of stainless steel grade, is widely being used in almost every vehicle design and constitutes more than 50% of today's vehicles. It makes vehicles lightweight and optimizes vehicle designs for enhancing safety and improve fuel economy.

The buyers in this market need to incorporate favorable terms in contracts to negate the effect of fluctuating prices. Also, the buyers must incorporate appropriate price collars into their contracts to offset the high volatility. If the right price bracket is not chosen, buyers might end up paying more. Therefore buyers should rely on statistical data of recent price deviations to fix a price collar to avoid these situations.

Global Iron Ore Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global iron ore market can be attributed to the use of automated fleets which has reduced the operating costs by nearly 13% when compared to the costs incurred by manned fleets. The reduction in costs associated with mining iron ore has led to an increase in the sales of iron ore compared with substitutes such as aluminum.

The buyers in this market should adopt a regional sourcing model. The adoption of a regional sourcing model minimizes logistical costs, paves the way for better inventory management due to the proximity of suppliers, and minimizes storage and inventory costs.

