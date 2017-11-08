Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) announced today that JC Gutiérrez-Ramos, Ph.D., Synlogic's president and chief executive officer, will present at the following conferences in November:

The Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference at 11:45 am ET on November 15 th , 2017, in New York City

, 2017, in New York City The Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference at 5:20 pm GMT (12:20 pm ET) on November 16 th , 2017, in London, UK

, 2017, in London, UK The 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference at 11:00 am on November 29th, 2017, in New York City

Live webcasts of each of the presentations can be accessed under "Event Calendar" in the Investors Media section of the Company's website. Archived webcast recordings will be available on the Synlogic website for approximately 30 days after each event.

About Synlogic:

Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living treatments, Synthetic BioticTM medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic's initial pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

