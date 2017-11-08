ST. LOUIS, 2017-11-08 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a strategic partnership creating an innovation foundry to bring exciting new services to Airtel's customers in India. The partnership includes a long-term contract to introduce cutting edge technologies and practices to enhance Airtel's customers' service experience.



Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel India, said, "We are delighted to have Amdocs as a part of our ecosystem of strategic business partners and look forward to collaborating with them to build a solid innovation pipeline for the future. Amdocs' sharp focus on telecoms and their DNA of cutting edge innovation will add immense value to Airtel's digital transformation journey and help us to deliver a world class experience to our customers."



By leveraging Amdocs innovation centres, delivery expertise and its ecosystem of startups, Amdocs will deploy machine learning and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies across Airtel's multiple lines of business to help pre-empt and self-heal operational issues, introduce smartbots into digital channels, and quickly launch and activate new services, thereby enabling a seamless customer experience.



"This program is at the epicenter of two innovation waves: India's fast growing and dynamic market and the communications industry's amazing pace of change," said Eli Gelman, president and chief executive officer at Amdocs. "Airtel India is a pioneer and innovator, our partnership will be an innovation engine to the industry and drive our joint success."



Airtel recently rolled out 'Project Next' - its digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. It plans to launch several exciting digital innovations to simplify and enhance interactivity of the Airtel customer experience. Project Next complements Airtel's massive investments in building a future ready network under Project Leap.



Airtel has previously deployed Amdocs for billing, and now they are augmenting it with Amdocs' advanced digital technologies. Amdocs has a strong focus on India, serving a number of India's leading service providers.



About Amdocs



Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to the world's most successful communications and media companies. As our customers reinvent themselves, we enable their digital and network transformation through innovative solutions, delivery expertise and intelligent operations. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $3.7 billion in fiscal 2016. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.



Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement



This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 filed on December 12, 2016 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 13, May 22 and August 14, 2017.



Media Contacts:



Shashi Shekhar Pandey Amdocs Public Relations Tel: +91 7838291362 E-mail: shashi.pandey@amdocs.com