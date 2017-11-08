Third Quarter 2018 Guidance:



For the Third quarter of 2018, constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 31% to 32% and revenue is expected to be in the range of $64.3 million to $65.0 million. Our guidance is based on exchange rates as of October 31, 2017 and includes a positive impact of $1.3 million related to the weakening of the US dollar compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $5.8 million to $6.8 million.



Full Year 2018 Guidance:



For the full year 2018, revenue is expected to be the range of $251.8 million to $254.5 million or 34% to 36% growth in constant currency. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations are positively impacting this guidance by an estimated $1.4 million related to the weakening of the US dollar with respect to the pound. Relative to the prior annual guidance we gave in August, foreign exchange rate fluctuations are negatively impacting this guidance by an estimated $1.5m. Our expected growth rate considers the McAfee end of life which resulted in high linearity of sales in the third quarter and second half of last year resulting in tougher compares in the second half of this year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $21.9 million to $23.9 million.





-- Total revenue of $63.1 million grew 42% yoy on a GAAP basis and 41% in constant currency -- Added 900 new customers. Total customers 28,200 globally -- Revenue retention rate of 111% -- Gross profit percentage of 74% -- GAAP EPS of $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 per basic and diluted shareWATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017."In the second quarter, we expanded the organization into Germany to better serve our customers in the region with local support teams and data residency in 2018," stated Peter Bauer, CEO of Mimecast.Mimecast's CFO Peter Campbell noted, "Once again we delivered top and bottom line results that exceed our guidance. Balancing growth and profitability, we executed well on our business model."Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights-- Revenue: GAAP revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $63.1 million, an increase of 42% compared to $44.4 million of GAAP revenue in the second quarter of 2017. Revenue on a constant currency basis increased 41% compared to the second quarter of 2017. -- Customers: Added 900 net new customers in the second quarter of 2018. We now serve over 28,200 organizations globally. -- Revenue Retention Rate: Revenue retention rate was 111% in the second quarter of 2018, consistent with the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2017. -- Gross Profit Percentage: Gross profit percentage was 74% in the second quarter of 2018, up from 72% in the second quarter of 2017. -- GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $1.3 million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, based on 57.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding. -- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% up from 6% in the second quarter of 2017. -- Non-GAAP Net Income: Non-GAAP net income was $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, based on 60.9 million diluted shares outstanding. -- Free Cash Flow and Cash: Mimecast generated $1.7 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2018. Cash and investments as of September 30, 2017 were $123.1 million.Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."Second Quarter 2018 Business Highlights-- Mimecast launched the industry leading Multipurpose Cloud Archive. Mimecast Cloud Archive delivers an all-in-one cloud service that integrates: a secure data repository, built-in data recovery, storage management, e-discovery and compliance capabilities. Customers gain access to their email archive anywhere, anytime, and on any device in record speed. -- Mimecast was named a Leader, with the Highest Ability to Execute in the Gartner 2017 Enterprise Information Archiving Magic Quadrant. -- Mimecast announced the expansion of operations into Germany in 2018 with local sales, customer support, and two data centers. Michael Heuer will lead Mimecast's German team from our country headquarters in Munich. Additional resources based in Dusseldorf and Frankfurt add support for the region. -- Mimecast is pleased to announce Gerri Elliott had joined our Board of Directors. She is known as an enterprise go-to-market expert in technology companies given her three-decade executive history with Juniper, Microsoft and IBM. Gerri is the founder of Broadrooms.com, a website focused on executive women who serve or want to serve on corporate boards. In addition to Mimecast, Gerri currently serves as an independent director on the boards of: Whirlpool, Marvell Technologies and Imperva. -- Mimecast has achieved attestation to the SOC 2 Type II standard. The successful completion of this voluntary attestation demonstrates Mimecast's continuous dedication to maintaining stringent and effective operating controls for the security and availability of its customers' data stored in Mimecast facilities. -- Sales of Targeted Threat Protection increased during the second quarter. More than 13,300 customers now use the service.Business OutlookMimecast is providing guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year 2018.GAAP net (loss) income is the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net (loss) income in that it excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, interest income and interest expense, the provision for (benefit from) income taxes and foreign exchange (expense) income. Mimecast is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Mimecast has not provided guidance for GAAP net (loss) income or a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net (loss) income.Conference Call and Webcast InformationMimecast will host a conference call to discuss these financial results for investors and analysts at 4:30 pm EST (UTC-05:00) on November 8, 2017. To access the conference call, dial (844) 815-2878 for the U.S. and Canada and (615) 800-6885 for international callers and enter conference ID# 1077906. The call will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website http://investors.mimecast.com. An audio replay of the call will be available two hours after the live call ends by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and entering passcode ID# 1077906. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website http://investors.mimecast.com.About Mimecast LimitedMimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) makes business email and data safer for more than 28,200 customers and millions of employees worldwide. Founded in 2003, the Company's next-generation cloud-based security, archiving and continuity services protect email, and deliver comprehensive email risk management in a single, fully-integrated subscription service. Mimecast reduces email risk and the complexity and cost of managing the array of point solutions traditionally used to protect email and its data. For customers that have migrated to cloud services like Microsoft Office 365, Mimecast mitigates single vendor exposure by strengthening security coverage, combating downtime and improving archiving.Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are registered trademarks of Mimecast. All other third-party marks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including, without limitation, the statements relating to Mimecast's office in Germany, and Mimecast's future financial performance on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis under the heading "Business Outlook" above, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "predicts," "plan," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "goal," "target," "estimate," "potential," "may," "might," "could," "see," "seek," "forecast," and similar words. Mimecast intends all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors detailed in Mimecast's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, Mimecast's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Mimecast is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Non-GAAP Financial MeasuresWe have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate. We believe revenue constant currency growth rate is a key indicator of our operating results. We calculate revenue constant currency growth rate by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into U.S. dollars using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal period. To determine projected revenue growth rates on a constant currency basis for the third quarter and full year 2018, expected revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies will be translated into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year period's monthly average foreign currency exchange rates.Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key indicators of our operating results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude: depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, interest income and interest expense, the provision for (benefit from) income taxes and foreign exchange (expense) income predominantly related to the elimination of intercompany balances. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over revenue in the period.Non-GAAP net income. We define non-GAAP net income as net (loss) income less share-based compensation expense and the related income tax effects of excluding share-based compensation expense. We consider this non-GAAP financial measure to be a useful metric for management and investors because it excludes the effect of share-based compensation expense and related income tax effects so that our management and investors can compare our recurring core business net results over multiple periods. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP net income versus net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, as noted above, non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense and related income tax effects. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of non-GAAP net income may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP net income and evaluating non-GAAP net income together with net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP.Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the acquisition of property and equipment, can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, and strengthening the balance sheet. Analysis of free cash flow facilitates management's comparisons of our operating results to competitors' operating results. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating our company is that free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance from operations for the period because it excludes cash used for capital expenditures during the period. Management compensates for this limitation by providing information about our capital expenditures on the face of the cash flow statement and in the liquidity and capital resources discussion included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.MIMECAST LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 63,066 $ 44,361 $ 121,22 $ 85,821 4 Cost of revenue 16,543 12,377 31,795 23,716 Gross profit 46,523 31,984 89,429 62,105 Operating expenses Research and 8,262 4,948 16,183 10,097 development Sales and marketing 30,155 22,866 57,714 44,329 General and 8,614 6,597 17,151 13,053 administrative Total operating expenses 47,031 34,411 91,048 67,479 Loss from operations (508 ) (2,427 ) (1,619 ) (5,374 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 314 76 553 143 Interest expense (69 ) (76 ) (100 ) (183 ) Foreign exchange (655 ) 2,719 (1,195 ) 6,815 (expense) income Total other income (410 ) 2,719 (742 ) 6,775 (expense), net (Loss) income before (918 ) 292 (2,361 ) 1,401 income taxes Provision for (benefit 421 (11 ) 878 854 from) income taxes Net (loss) income $ (1,339 ) $ 303 $ (3,239 ) $ 547 Net (loss) income per ordinary share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 57,027 54,636 56,662 54,462 Diluted 57,027 58,513 56,662 58,022MIMECAST LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) As of As of September March 31, 30, 2017 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,928 $ 51,319 Short-term investments 42,681 60,347 Accounts receivable, net 45,886 44,358 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,278 10,054 Total current assets 179,77 166,07 3 8 Long-term investments 3,494 - Property and equipment, net 69,663 32,009 Intangible assets, net 4,123 1,590 Goodwill 5,379 5,363 Other assets 1,114 312 Total assets $ 263,54 $ 205,35 6 2 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,594 $ 3,558 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,181 20,713 Deferred revenue 91,915 84,159 Current portion of capital lease obligations 1,172 233 Current portion of long-term debt 741 1,725 Total current liabilities 126,60 110,38 3 8 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 14,292 11,189 Long-term capital lease obligations 3,006 245 Construction financing lease obligation 26,110 - Other non-current liabilities 2,792 1,538 Total liabilities 172,80 123,36 3 0 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.012 par value, 300,000,000 688 671 shares authorized; 57,319,319 and 55,901,996 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively Additional paid-in capital 196,06 183,75 2 2 Accumulated deficit (97,36 ) (94,01 ) 0 7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,647 ) (8,414 ) Total shareholders' equity 90,743 81,992 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 263,54 $ 205,35 6 2MIMECAST LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (1,339 ) $ 303 $ (3,239 ) $ 547 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and 4,250 2,897 7,859 5,661 amortization Share-based 2,910 2,265 5,556 4,308 compensation expense Provision for 82 30 112 50 doubtful accounts Loss on disposal of - (7 ) - (5 ) fixed assets Other non-cash items 80 11 164 36 Excess tax benefits - 466 - - related to exercise of share options Unrealized currency 415 (2,490 ) 798 (6,307 ) loss (gain) on foreign denominated transactions Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,830 ) (1,346 ) (431 ) 782 Prepaid expenses (2,210 ) (159 ) (1,774 ) 1,337 and other current assets Other assets 39 (39 ) 33 (39 ) Accounts payable 217 436 1,493 2,429 Deferred revenue 5,201 3,301 7,445 5,751 Accrued expenses 2,519 1,813 956 2,238 and other liabilities Net cash provided by 7,334 7,481 18,972 16,788 operating activities Investing activities Purchases of investments (8,990 ) - (24,52 ) - 1 Maturities of 23,000 - 38,500 - investments Purchases of property, (5,673 ) (4,143 ) (13,40 ) (9,729 ) equipment and 3 capitalized software Net cash provided by 8,337 (4,143 ) 576 (9,729 ) (used in) investing activities Financing activities Proceeds from exercises 2,991 547 6,436 1,561 of share options Excess tax benefits - (466 ) - - related to exercise of share options Payments on debt (545 ) (1,197 ) (1,078 ) (2,490 ) Payments on capital (189 ) - (189 ) - lease obligations Net cash provided by 2,257 (1,116 ) 5,169 (929 ) (used in) financing activities Effect of foreign 11 (379 ) 892 (1,769 ) exchange rates on cash Net increase in cash and 17,939 1,843 25,609 4,361 cash equivalents Cash and cash 58,989 108,65 51,319 106,14 equivalents at 8 0 beginning of period Cash and cash $ 76,928 $ 110,50 $ 76,928 $ 110,50 equivalents at end of 1 1 periodKey Performance IndicatorsIn addition to traditional financial metrics, such as revenue and revenue growth trends, we monitor several other non-GAAP financial measures and non-financial metrics to help us evaluate growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts and assess operational efficiencies. The key performance indicators that we monitor are as follows:Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Gross profit percentage 74 % 72 % 74 % 72 % Revenue constant 41 % 38 % 42 % 35 % currency growth rate (1) Revenue retention rate 111 % 111 % 111 % 111 % (2) Total customers (3) 28,200 21,800 28,200 21,800 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,652 $ 2,735 $ 11,796 $ 4,595(1) Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and revenue constant currency growth rates to the nearest comparable GAAP measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) We calculate our revenue retention rate by annualizing constant currency revenue recorded on the last day of the measurement period for only those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. We include add-on, or upsell, revenue from additional employees and services purchased by existing customers. We divide the result by revenue on a constant currency basis on the first day of the measurement period for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period. The measurement period is the trailing twelve months. The revenue on a constant currency basis is based on the average exchange rates in effect during the respective period. (3) Reflects the customer count on the last day of the period rounded to the nearest hundred customers. We define a customer as an entity with an active subscription contract as of the measurement date. A customer is typically a parent company or, in a few cases, a significant subsidiary that works with us directly.Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial MeasuresThe following table presents a reconciliation of revenue growth rate, as reported to revenue constant currency growth rate:Three months ended Six months ended September September 30, 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate: Revenue, as reported $ 63,066 $ 44,361 $ 121,22 $ 85,821 4 Revenue year-over-year 42 % 29 % 41 % 27 % growth rate, as reported Estimated impact of (1) % 9 % 1 % 8 % foreign currency fluctuations Revenue constant 41 % 38 % 42 % 35 % currency growth rateThe following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (1,339 ) $ 303 $ (3,239 ) $ 547 Depreciation and 4,250 2,897 7,859 5,661 amortization Interest (income) (245 ) - (453 ) 40 expense, net Provision for (benefit 421 (11 ) 878 854 from) income taxes Share-based compensation 2,910 2,265 5,556 4,308 expense Foreign exchange expense 655 (2,719 ) 1,195 (6,815 ) (income) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,652 $ 2,735 $ 11,796 $ 4,595The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Non-GAAP net income (in thousands, except per share amounts):Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income: Net (loss) income $ (1,339 ) $ 303 $ (3,239 ) $ 547 Share-based compensation 2,910 2,265 5,556 4,308 expense Provision for income (1,473 ) (19 ) (1,807 ) (41 ) taxes (1) Non-GAAP net income (1) $ 98 $ 2,549 $ 510 $ 4,814 Non-GAAP net income per 0.00 0.05 0.01 0.09 ordinary share - basic Non-GAAP net income per 0.00 0.04 0.01 0.08 ordinary share - diluted Weighted-average number of ordinary shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share: Basic 57,027 54,636 56,662 54,462 Diluted 60,938 58,513 60,793 58,022(1) Non-GAAP net income excludes the impact of excess tax benefits resulting from share option exercises which were recorded on a GAAP basis. Without the availability of excess tax benefits on a non-GAAP basis, our non-GAAP US tax provision utilizes net operating loss carryforwards to offset current year taxable income. We have not yet completed a full assessment of potential Section 382 limitations and the finalization of a study may result in an adjustment to or limitation on the amount of net operating loss carryforwards we use.The following table presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands):Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by $ 7,334 $ 7,481 $ 18,972 $ 16,788 operating activities Purchases of property, (5,673 ) (4,143 ) (13,40 ) (9,729 ) equipment and 3 capitalized software Free Cash Flow $ 1,661 $ 3,338 $ 5,569 $ 7,059Share-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):Three months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cost of revenue $ 236 $ 301 $ 442 $ 471 Research and development 601 361 1,283 733 Sales and marketing 1,122 1,133 2,070 2,106 General and administrative 951 470 1,761 998 Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,910 $ 2,265 $ 5,556 $ 4,308Revenue Constant Currency Growth Rate reconciliation (dollars in millions):Three months ended Six months ended September September 30, 30, 2017 2016 % 2017 2016 % Change Change Total revenue as $ 63.1 $ 44.4 42 % $ 121.2 $ 85.8 41 % reported Estimated impact (1) % 1 % of foreign currency fluctuations Total revenue 41 % 42 % constant currency growth rate Exchange rate for period USD 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 GBP 1.309 1.314 1.294 1.374 ZAR 0.076 0.071 0.076 0.069 AUD 0.789 0.758 0.77 0.752