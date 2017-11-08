SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'managed services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the managed services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Digital Print Procurement Research Report', 'Security Printing Procurement Research Report', and 'Web-to-Print Procurement Research Report'

Global Digital Print Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global digital printing market can be attributed to high demand for digital print from end-user industries such as packaging and textile. The packaging industry has the mandate to display sequential barcode and graphics while the textile industry has been witnessing reduced operational lead time required for digital printing.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers that offer cross-platform color management as this will help in retaining the quality of the print in case it has been transferred from one device to another device.

Global Security Printing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global security printing market can be attributed to the rise in counterfeit of security documents. Brand piracy is another factor driving the growth of the security printing market. A growing number of buyers are implementing security features on their labels and product packaging to protect their brand names.

The buyers in this market need to engage with suppliers that have security measures in place in terms of performing background checks on employees working at security printing suppliers' premises. Suppliers also need to maintain safe operational procedures during the process of security printing, which allows access to only authorized staff for document handling.

Global Web-to-Print Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global web-to-print market can be attributed to the advancements in W2P solutions and technologies such as the provision of multiple order management, vendor management, and inventory management. The buyers make use of such features to help optimize the print process, thereby reducing operational costs and turnaround time.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have an easy to understand and easy to navigate UI. This reduces order placement complexity for the end-customers resulting in better user experience. A key strategy adopted by procurement managers in this market space is to make use of a simple user-interface.

