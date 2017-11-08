Investor Network Invites You to The Trade Desk Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Live on Thursday, November 9, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 9, 2017 at 5:00 PM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: 404-267-0373

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on November 16, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 22001

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Investor Network