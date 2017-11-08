sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 923640 ISIN: US6565531042 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
08.11.2017 | 22:20
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Nortech Systems Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, November 9, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: November 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 888-567-1602
  • International: 404-267-0373
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/21831 or www.nortechsys.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on November 23, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 21831
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.nortechsys.com.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems Incorporated (www.nortechsys.com), based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of wire and cable assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies and higher-level complete box build assemblies for a wide range of industries. Markets served include medical, industrial and aerospace/defense. The company has operations in the U.S., Latin America and Asia. Nortech Systems Incorporated is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS.

SOURCE: Investor Calendar


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE