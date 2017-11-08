Agreement adds over 125 golf courses to the IZON Advertising Network

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2017) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), a leader in providing state-of-the-art GPS functionality, cloud-based content and media solutions for golfers and golf courses, is pleased to announce a major expansion of its overall advertising network on golf courses.

IZON has signed an exclusive agreement that adds an additional 125 golf courses to its advertising network. This will result in more than 10,500 golf carts, outfitted with digital screens, in the IZON advertising network. IZON anticipates that its network will reach over 3.7 million golfers using its network for the 2018 golf season.

IZON believes that its proprietary network is unique in that golfers represent a premium demographic for advertisers. The screen sits roughly 2.5 feet from the golfer, the golfer interacts with the screen on every hole and a typical round of golf averages 4 ½ hours thus creating unheard of dwell times. The company continues to seek to expand the network of screens and discussions with additional acquisition targets are currently underway.

"This agreement brings IZON's digital screen count total to over 10,500 giving IZON a network similar in size to the leading companies within the elevator, doctor office and gas station digital media screen categories," commented IZON CEO Jeff Hosek. "The golfer vertical is considered by the advertising world to be one of the most sought after and difficult to reach demographics. IZON is currently having discussions with some of the largest advertisers who desire to reach our audience."

About IZON Network

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital marketing and GPS platform for the golf industry. For more information, visit www.izonnetwork.com.

