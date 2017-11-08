

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $908 million, or $0.49 per share. This was down from $942 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $7.00 billion. This was up from $6.51 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $908 Mln. vs. $942 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $7.00 Bln vs. $6.51 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



