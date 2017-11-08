Investor Network Invites You to the Radiant Logistics First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2017 Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, November 9, 2017

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the first fiscal quarter & year ended September 30, 2017, to be held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8031

International: (201) 689-8031

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22344 or www.radiantdelivers.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on November 23, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 22344 Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.radiantdelivers.com.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a comprehensive North American provider of third party logistics and multimodal transportation services. As a non-asset provider, with minimal investment in equipment, the company delivers advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

