Investor Network Invites You to the Triple-S Management Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast Live on Thursday, November 9, 2017

SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) will host a live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: November 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/21832 or www.triplesmanagement.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at www.investorcalendar.com or www.triplesmanagement.com.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With more than 50 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact kwaller@allwayscommunicate.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network